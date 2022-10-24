BakeryToken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.63 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $7.05 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.38 or 0.28314501 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011059 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

