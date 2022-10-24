Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.97. 340,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,431,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.