Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) vs. Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Critical Contrast

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bank of Nova Scotia and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 9 4 0 2.31 Premier Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus target price of $91.54, suggesting a potential upside of 92.51%. Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Premier Financial.

45.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 24.43% 15.73% 0.84% Premier Financial 32.75% 10.50% 1.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Premier Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $31.20 billion 1.82 $7.65 billion $6.58 7.23 Premier Financial $323.54 million 3.03 $126.05 million $2.81 9.80

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 954 branches and approximately 3,766 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,300 branches and a network of contact and support center internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and online banking services, which include mobile banking, person-to-person payments, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates through 75 banking center offices and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

