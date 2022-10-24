Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OZK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.68. 31,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,980. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,014,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

