Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.56. Approximately 3,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 758,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 43.58%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Bank OZK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 24.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.