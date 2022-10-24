Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.25

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 19682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Several research firms have commented on BANR. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Banner by 831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

