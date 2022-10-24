Barclays Trims Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Target Price to GBX 310

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 317.75 ($3.84).

PFG opened at GBX 139 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £352.84 million and a PE ratio of 365.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.75. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a current ratio of 32.18 and a quick ratio of 32.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Malcolm Le May purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

