BarnBridge (BOND) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $48.63 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00025377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,904,364 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

