Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,245 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 4.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after buying an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 556,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

