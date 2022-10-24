Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.