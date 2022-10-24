Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $224.57. 5,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

