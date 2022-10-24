BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $169.37

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $169.37, but opened at $154.28. BeiGene shares last traded at $142.54, with a volume of 3,325 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

