Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0514 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $152.67 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.50 or 0.06958778 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00083068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00032265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

