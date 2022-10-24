Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $150.51 million and $1.52 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.73 or 0.06972196 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

