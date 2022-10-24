Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Up 80%

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating) shot up 80% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 121,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 36,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

