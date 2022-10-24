Benin Management CORP Has $10.87 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benin Management CORP cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.82. 88,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.