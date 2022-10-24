Benin Management CORP Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Intel were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. 930,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,899,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

