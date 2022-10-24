Berenberg Bank Cuts Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target to SEK 320

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from SEK 340 to SEK 320 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 305 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDNNY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.90. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

