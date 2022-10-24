Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

NYSE BERY opened at $46.76 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

