Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.
NYSE BERY opened at $46.76 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
