Beta Finance (BETA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $50.56 million and $1.83 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.59 or 0.28371573 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset."

