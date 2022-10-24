BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 1% This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,354.80 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $15.46 billion and approximately $16.50 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 19,325.42459876 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,830,256.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

