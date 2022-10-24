BlueArk One Day Volume Hits $4.00 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $60.30 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,429.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00564999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00243745 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00061670 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183194 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

