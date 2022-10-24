Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE BRG opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 93.86 and a quick ratio of 93.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.