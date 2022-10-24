Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRG opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 93.86 and a quick ratio of 93.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

