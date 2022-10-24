BMO Capital Markets Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $125.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

PPG Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $112.81 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

