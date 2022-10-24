Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$60.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,943. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

