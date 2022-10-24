Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $25.94 on Monday, hitting $1,796.85. 11,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,843.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,965.00.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,502.10.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

