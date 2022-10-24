Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $53,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,822.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,843.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,965.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,512.45.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

