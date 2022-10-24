Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Boston Properties has set its Q3 guidance at $1.86-1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.48-7.53 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BXP opened at $72.14 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

