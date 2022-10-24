BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Price Target Raised to €1.70

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from €1.60 ($1.63) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BPXXY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BPER Banca from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BPER Banca from €2.60 ($2.65) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

OTCMKTS BPXXY remained flat at $3.48 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. BPER Banca has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.14.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

