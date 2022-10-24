Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.78. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRLT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.96 million and a P/E ratio of 51.44.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

