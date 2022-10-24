Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,851,000 after buying an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $19.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

