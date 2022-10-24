Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $457.78. 55,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.67. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.