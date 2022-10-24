Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $2.50

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFLYY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €1.90 ($1.94) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Down 2.6 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.