Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 245.44

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.44 ($2.97).

A number of research firms recently commented on BARC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 30th.

LON BARC opened at GBX 147.88 ($1.79) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.44. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £23.48 billion and a PE ratio of 492.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

