Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT at $766.56

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $764.18.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $524.94 on Monday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $611.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.02.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

