Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) PT at $150.20

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 67.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 110,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.46. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

