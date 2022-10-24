Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $243.67

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.91.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $179.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

