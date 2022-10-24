BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

