Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Decreased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 339,728 shares of company stock valued at $59,512,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average of $160.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

