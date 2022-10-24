Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.1% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,044,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,186,000 after buying an additional 40,943 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 139,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

