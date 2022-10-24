Candriam S.C.A. Buys 72,382 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,382 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Crown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Crown by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK opened at $83.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.48 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

