Candriam S.C.A. Buys 75,363 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,363 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $130.26 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average is $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

