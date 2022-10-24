Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

IONS opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

