Candriam S.C.A. Has $26.72 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $115.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

