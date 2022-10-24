Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 21,717 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

NYSE:FRC opened at $111.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.89. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $109.39 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

