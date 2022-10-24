Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.05). iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

