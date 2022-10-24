Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 765.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,103 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.25 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

