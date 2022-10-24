Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,575 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 237,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 147.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $157.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average is $166.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

