Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,159 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 1.58% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

KDNY stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,528.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,917 shares of company stock worth $314,956. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

