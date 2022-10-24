Candriam S.C.A. Sells 3,160 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 205,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,402 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

